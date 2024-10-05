Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (MIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 18th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MIO opened at $12.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69. Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $12.62.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 5,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $62,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,768,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,099,016.24. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 82,645 shares of company stock worth $992,229.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.