Hsbc Holdings PLC Decreases Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 85.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,576 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Liberty Broadband in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Liberty Broadband by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 166,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 184.3% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on LBRDA shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband from $104.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Liberty Broadband Price Performance

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $77.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $95.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($1.76). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 81.86% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $246.00 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Broadband

In other news, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,975.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Liberty Broadband news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 2,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $167,454.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $838,335.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Renee L. Wilm sold 4,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.56, for a total transaction of $338,624.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,975.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

