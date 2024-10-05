QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Holdings Lifted by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Free Report) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in QuinStreet were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its position in QuinStreet by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,503,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,730,000 after purchasing an additional 62,095 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,712,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 48,705 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,035,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,763,000 after acquiring an additional 438,947 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,033,000 after acquiring an additional 12,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in QuinStreet by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,007,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,912,000 after purchasing an additional 171,838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $19.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.77. QuinStreet, Inc. has a one year low of $8.44 and a one year high of $20.91.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 5.11% and a negative return on equity of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $198.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

QNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of QuinStreet from $21.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on QuinStreet from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuinStreet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.25.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

