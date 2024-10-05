ProShare Advisors LLC Has $268,000 Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

ProShare Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,158 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,148,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,786,000 after buying an additional 830,889 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 65,114,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,392,000 after buying an additional 12,452,415 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Snap by 0.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,272,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,206,000 after acquiring an additional 385,191 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in Snap by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 11,334,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,124,000 after acquiring an additional 751,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. grew its position in Snap by 144.5% in the 1st quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. now owns 5,094,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,400 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Snap Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Snap stock opened at $10.80 on Friday. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of -13.33 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $12.74.

Insider Transactions at Snap

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 42.84%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $194,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 489,058 shares in the company, valued at $5,286,716.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Snap news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.81, for a total value of $194,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 489,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,716.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 58,553,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,832,634.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,511,540 shares of company stock worth $13,466,406. 22.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Snap from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.85.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

