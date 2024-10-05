Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,431,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,550,000 after buying an additional 72,548 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,632,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 90,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Price Performance

Shares of HESM opened at $36.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.98. Hess Midstream LP has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $39.11. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.33 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55.

Hess Midstream Increases Dividend

Hess Midstream ( NYSE:HESM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $365.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.16 million. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 41.91% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.6677 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hess Midstream

In related news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 12,650,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $444,268,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on HESM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on Hess Midstream from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.20.

Hess Midstream Company Profile



Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

