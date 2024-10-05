Hsbc Holdings PLC Acquires New Stake in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in SiTime by 59.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in SiTime by 281.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SiTime

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total transaction of $165,625.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,259,745.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.13, for a total value of $165,625.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,259,745.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $3,401,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,180,599.19. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,246 shares of company stock valued at $7,441,590. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Price Performance

SiTime stock opened at $179.39 on Friday. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.39 and a fifty-two week high of $182.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.42. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.44 and a beta of 1.82.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.01 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 60.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.17) EPS. On average, analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SITM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays downgraded SiTime from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

