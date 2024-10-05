Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth $116,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CWK opened at $12.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Cushman & Wakefield ( NYSE:CWK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield plc will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

