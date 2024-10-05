Hsbc Holdings PLC Increases Stock Position in Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK)

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Cushman & Wakefield were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE purchased a new position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth $108,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the second quarter worth $116,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Performance
Shares of CWK opened at $12.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Cushman & Wakefield plc has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 315.50 and a beta of 1.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cushman & Wakefield currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Cushman & Wakefield
About Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cushman & Wakefield
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- The Outlook for Interest Rate Cuts Got Blown Out of the Water
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 High-Risk, High-Reward Micro-Cap Stocks You Shouldn’t Ignore
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Bargain Stocks Positioned for Gains After Missing 2024’s Rally
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.