Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Cimpress worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CMPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Cimpress by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,812,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,384,000 after purchasing an additional 91,543 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,909,000 after buying an additional 4,441 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 423,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,105,000 after buying an additional 57,427 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cimpress by 11.0% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 397,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,776,000 after acquiring an additional 39,438 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cimpress by 9,821.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 156,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,838,000 after acquiring an additional 154,785 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cimpress

In other news, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,317 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,700. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cimpress news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 24,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.48, for a total value of $2,372,678.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,317 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,054,700. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,116 shares of company stock valued at $7,019,606 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CMPR opened at $80.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.87. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. Cimpress plc has a one year low of $57.01 and a one year high of $104.92.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $3.56. The company had revenue of $832.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.90 million. Cimpress had a net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%. Analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

