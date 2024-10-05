3,665 Shares in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 38,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 20,949 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 12.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in America’s Car-Mart in the second quarter worth $231,000. Magnolia Group LLC raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 6.7% in the second quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 768,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,266,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, America’s Car-Mart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

NASDAQ:CRMT opened at $42.38 on Friday. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $91.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.94. The company has a market cap of $270.89 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.67.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.81). America’s Car-Mart had a negative return on equity of 7.75% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $347.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 813,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,582,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,041,609. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other America’s Car-Mart news, Director Joshua G. Welch bought 23,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 148,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,405,065. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 813,953 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $34,999,979.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,582,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,041,609. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

