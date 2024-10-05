ProShare Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,407 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in TowneBank by 43,600.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in TowneBank in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 2,973.3% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 3,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of TowneBank by 230.4% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 5,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the bank’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the period. 55.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TOWN opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average is $29.42. TowneBank has a 12-month low of $21.63 and a 12-month high of $35.10.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. TowneBank had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $174.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that TowneBank will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.75%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TOWN. StockNews.com raised TowneBank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded TowneBank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

