ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 727 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 482.7% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,142 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in MGIC Investment by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,977 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 249.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 76.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MTG shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on MGIC Investment from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

MTG opened at $25.70 on Friday. MGIC Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.74 and a 200-day moving average of $22.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.02 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 63.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from MGIC Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

