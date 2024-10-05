ProShare Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Free Report) by 20.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Greif were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GEF. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Greif during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Greif by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Greif by 27,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 770.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Greif in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Greif from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Greif in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Greif from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Greif Stock Performance

Shares of GEF stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Greif, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.95 and a 12-month high of $71.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 0.91.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.14). Greif had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Analysts expect that Greif, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Greif Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Greif’s payout ratio is presently 46.45%.

Greif Profile

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

