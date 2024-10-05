Hsbc Holdings PLC Makes New Investment in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AZTA. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Azenta during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Azenta in the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 24.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Azenta Price Performance

AZTA opened at $48.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -17.86 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day moving average of $53.03. Azenta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Azenta ( NASDAQ:AZTA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. Azenta had a negative net margin of 23.66% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The business had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.14 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Azenta’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Azenta from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Azenta in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on AZTA

Azenta Profile

(Free Report)

Azenta, Inc provides biological and chemical compound sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Africa, China, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.