Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Holdings in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) by 186.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Superior Group of Companies were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 10,390.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 2,824.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,252 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 68.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGC. Barrington Research reduced their target price on Superior Group of Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

Shares of Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.27. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $21.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.41.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.60 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 5.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.71%.

Insider Transactions at Superior Group of Companies

In other Superior Group of Companies news, CEO Michael Benstock bought 10,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 583,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,852,755.60. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Michael Benstock bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.45 per share, for a total transaction of $134,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 583,848 shares in the company, valued at $7,852,755.60. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jake Himelstein purchased 2,000 shares of Superior Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $530,725. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $206,700 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

