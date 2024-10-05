ProShare Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 25.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,411 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDE. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Coeur Mining by 18.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,723,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 424,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,854,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,885,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989,352 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 323,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 193,912 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 247.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 80,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Coeur Mining by 3.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 380,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Price Performance

NYSE CDE opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.59. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $222.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

CDE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Coeur Mining from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Coeur Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Coeur Mining from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Coeur Mining from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDE

Coeur Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.