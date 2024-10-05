SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Shares Down 0.9% – What’s Next?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.69 and last traded at $7.72. 6,835,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 45,279,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.79.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SOFI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.18.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $598.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total transaction of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,234,620.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,308 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $74,370.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,290,472.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 68,081 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $552,817.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 521,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,620.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 102,328 shares of company stock worth $808,246. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 2,798.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 17,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 16,427 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 205,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

