Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $166.52 and last traded at $167.15. Approximately 675,413 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,562,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.71.

Several research firms recently commented on ORCL. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $473.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $147.84 and its 200-day moving average is $135.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.13%.

In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,630,281,802.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,573,181 shares of company stock valued at $225,338,245 in the last three months. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

