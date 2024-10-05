Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading 0.2% Higher – Time to Buy?

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $22.73 and last traded at $22.43. Approximately 15,604,475 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 59,179,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.39.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.96.

The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.03.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Intel’s payout ratio is 52.08%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth $27,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

