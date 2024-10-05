Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Down 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $15.98 and last traded at $16.02. 3,512,655 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 13,189,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.14.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on ET

Energy Transfer Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 117.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,385,650 shares in the company, valued at $1,934,686,992. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,308,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,562,909.12. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelcy L. Warren bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $47,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 123,385,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,686,992. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,040,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,667,200 over the last 90 days. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 32,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 33,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 44,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.