Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Shares Up 1.1% – Still a Buy?

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shot up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.99 and last traded at $122.83. 3,430,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 16,776,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $142.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic restated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price target (up from $119.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.18.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.98. The firm has a market cap of $492.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.89.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $93.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exxon Mobil

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 360.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 918.9% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Articles

