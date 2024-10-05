Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Trading 1.1% Higher – Still a Buy?

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) shares rose 1.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.19 and last traded at $49.97. Approximately 1,548,651 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 4,346,852 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.44.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.73 target price on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Cameco from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from $59.00 to $60.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.92 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 3.22.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $598.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.00 million. Cameco had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 2.1% during the third quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 18,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Cameco by 18.9% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cameco by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth $402,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 2nd quarter worth about $349,000. 70.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

