Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Shares Down 0.2% Following Insider Selling

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $79.85 and last traded at $80.26. 1,816,405 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 17,375,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.43.

Specifically, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.97, for a total value of $242,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 381,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,862,930.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.04, for a total transaction of $1,063,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 606,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,123,611.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.64, for a total value of $2,348,559.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,873,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,322,993.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Melius Research began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.62.

Walmart Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Valley Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the third quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC now owns 38,891 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 4,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lwmg LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in Walmart by 5.9% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 25,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 7.1% during the third quarter. LifePlan Financial LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Further Reading

