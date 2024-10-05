FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Trading Down 1.2% – Time to Sell?

Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) traded down 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $262.44 and last traded at $263.83. 232,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,875,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $266.93.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $333.00 to $311.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on FedEx from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $314.74.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.62 and a 200 day moving average of $275.81.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by ($1.22). FedEx had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 4.62%. The company had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.04%.

In other FedEx news, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $758,826.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,909.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marvin R. Ellison sold 2,535 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $758,826.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,909.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,914 shares of company stock worth $3,978,338. Insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Abound Wealth Management increased its position in shares of FedEx by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 149 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 164 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

