Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) Trading Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 1,156,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 3,456,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.84.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARCC shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.71 and a 200-day moving average of $20.79.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.75%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Ares Capital by 20.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,681,109 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,434,000 after buying an additional 1,961,166 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $86,227,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 8.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,492,247 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,778,000 after buying an additional 273,025 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $64,524,000 after buying an additional 223,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital by 3.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,138,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,560,000 after buying an additional 78,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

