Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $484.55 and last traded at $482.28. Approximately 7,551,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 39,639,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $481.95.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $469.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.52.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco QQQ

About Invesco QQQ

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mechanics Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

