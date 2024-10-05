Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $484.55 and last traded at $482.28. Approximately 7,551,976 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 39,639,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $481.95.
Invesco QQQ Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $469.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $461.52.
Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.677 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.
About Invesco QQQ
PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.
