Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Trading Down 0.6% – Here’s Why

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $95.31 and last traded at $95.91. 723,425 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 11,700,129 shares. The stock had previously closed at $96.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Starbucks from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.12.

Starbucks Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $109.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $90.91 and a 200 day moving average of $84.44.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp acquired 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,316,143. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,057,327.62. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Starbucks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

