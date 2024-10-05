NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading Down 2.8% – Here’s Why

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $11.91 and last traded at $12.04. Approximately 4,442,890 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 4,966,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.39.

SMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of NuScale Power from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuScale Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.68.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. NuScale Power had a negative return on equity of 61.82% and a negative net margin of 592.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share.

In other news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,648. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert K. Temple sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,648. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert K. Temple sold 144,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,434.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,054 shares in the company, valued at $153,188.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 306,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,285,970 in the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of NuScale Power by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,986 shares during the period. 15.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

