Chubb (NYSE:CB) Shares Down 0.7% – What’s Next?

Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $288.22 and last traded at $289.23. Approximately 108,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,631,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $281.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America downgraded Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $266.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Chubb from $304.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, William Blair downgraded Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $276.79.

Get Chubb alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Chubb

Chubb Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total transaction of $8,780,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,341,094.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,537 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.25, for a total transaction of $8,771,753.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,748,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 30,318 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.60, for a total value of $8,780,092.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,341,094.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,636 shares of company stock valued at $24,874,208 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 76.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

(Get Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.