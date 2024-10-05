NIO (NYSE:NIO) Trading Down 6.9% – Here’s Why

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $6.71 and last traded at $6.71. 41,825,818 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 55,851,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NIO from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $5.30 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $5.30 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of NIO from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of NIO to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $5.93.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.73.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported ($2.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($2.21). The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.49 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 32.47% and a negative return on equity of 104.61%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 98.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NIO. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 3,333.3% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in NIO in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in NIO in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

