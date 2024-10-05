Avalanche (AVAX) Achieves Market Cap of $10.35 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. Avalanche has a total market cap of $10.35 billion and approximately $203.80 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can now be purchased for approximately $25.47 or 0.00041139 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00007676 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00013186 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00007454 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002233 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00003994 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 446,448,408 coins and its circulating supply is 406,445,308 coins. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.