PotCoin Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $21.60 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PotCoin has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One PotCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00009619 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00105976 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011007 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000089 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

