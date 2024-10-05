Kadena (KDA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.26 Million

Kadena (KDA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Kadena has a total market cap of $152.36 million and $4.26 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kadena has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. One Kadena coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000842 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Kadena

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 292,471,709 coins. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kadena is kadena.io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kadena is www.kadena.io/perspectives.

Kadena Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kadena (KDA) is a digital currency used for compute payments on the Kadena public chain. It serves as the transaction fee and mining reward within the network. Kadena aims to unite public applications, private blockchains, and interoperable chains, providing a high-bandwidth computer infrastructure. Smart contracts on Kadena are written in Pact, a user-friendly and verifiable language. KDA is used for transactions, staking, and accessing services within the Kadena ecosystem. The project was created by blockchain and technology experts, Will Martino and Stuart Popejoy, to address scalability and security challenges in the industry.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kadena should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kadena using one of the exchanges listed above.

