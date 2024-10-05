Dynex (DNX) Price Down 19% This Week

Dynex (DNX) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Dynex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynex has a total market capitalization of $30.34 million and $496,725.59 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dynex has traded 19% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dynex Profile

Dynex’s genesis date was October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 96,170,082 coins and its circulating supply is 96,171,770 coins. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. Dynex’s official message board is dynexcoin.medium.com.

Dynex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 96,145,173.12305607. The last known price of Dynex is 0.33307371 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $509,779.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

