Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP) Raised to Strong-Buy at Citigroup

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CCEP. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCEP traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $78.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,919,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,335. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $35.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.90. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 52-week low of $56.28 and a 52-week high of $82.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCEP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 38,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,735.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 456,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,462,000 after buying an additional 431,564 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,377,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

