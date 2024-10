Sanlam (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Sanlam (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Sanlam Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SLLDY traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$9.86. 3,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,696. Sanlam has a one year low of C$6.60 and a one year high of C$10.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.52.

Sanlam Company Profile

Sanlam Limited provides various financial solutions to individual, business, and institutional clients in South Africa, rest of Africa, and internationally. The company operates through Sanlam Life and Savings, Sanlam Emerging Markets, Sanlam Investment Group, and Santam segments. It offers life, disability, severe illness, income protection, cancer, funeral, credit life, medical aid, gap cover, vehicle, house contents, buildings, all risk, buy and sell, business debt, key person, and group risk benefits insurance, as well as commercial insurance products consisting of office contents, theft, glass, personal accident, goods in transit, machinery breakdown, fire, business interruption, money, deterioration of stock, accidental damage, public liability, and electronic equipment.

