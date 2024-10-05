Sanlam (OTCMKTS:SLLDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Sanlam (OTCMKTS:SLLDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Sanlam Price Performance
OTCMKTS:SLLDY traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$9.86. 3,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,696. Sanlam has a one year low of C$6.60 and a one year high of C$10.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.52.
Sanlam Company Profile
