Gaimin (GMRX) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Gaimin token can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Gaimin has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Gaimin has a total market cap of $12.75 million and approximately $59,177.46 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin’s genesis date was February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,720,576,054 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io.

Buying and Selling Gaimin

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 15,720,576,054 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00082456 USD and is down -0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $133,931.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gaimin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gaimin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gaimin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

