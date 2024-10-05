Notcoin (NOT) Trading Down 22% Over Last Week

Notcoin (NOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Notcoin has traded down 22% against the dollar. Notcoin has a total market capitalization of $740.34 million and $78.73 million worth of Notcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Notcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Notcoin alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000066 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $155.82 or 0.00251718 BTC.

Notcoin Token Profile

Notcoin’s launch date was December 27th, 2023. Notcoin’s total supply is 102,474,422,539 tokens and its circulating supply is 102,474,422,538 tokens. Notcoin’s official website is notco.in. Notcoin’s official Twitter account is @thenotcoin.

Buying and Selling Notcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Notcoin (NOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the TON platform. Notcoin has a current supply of 102,474,422,538.6429. The last known price of Notcoin is 0.00751569 USD and is up 5.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 169 active market(s) with $101,368,168.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://notco.in/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Notcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Notcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Notcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Notcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Notcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.