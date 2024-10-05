DeepOnion (ONION) Trading Down 32.6% Over Last 7 Days

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and $3.11 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can now be purchased for $0.0310 or 0.00000050 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 32.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00071172 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.75 or 0.00018974 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00007422 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001602 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,759.25 or 0.39996682 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

DeepOnion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @thedeeponion and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

