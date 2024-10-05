Quent Capital LLC Has $731,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 312 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,147,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,019,434 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $235,836,000 after buying an additional 55,458 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 176,201 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,762,000 after acquiring an additional 46,320 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total transaction of $2,641,536.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,566,486.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 9,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.16, for a total value of $2,641,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,566,486.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.12.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $270.03. 1,132,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,759,666. The company has a 50 day moving average of $271.07 and a 200 day moving average of $258.56. The stock has a market cap of $200.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.94% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

