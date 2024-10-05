Corrigan Financial Inc. Buys 99,008 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Corrigan Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 702,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,008 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF accounts for 7.8% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Corrigan Financial Inc. owned about 1.09% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $33,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $143,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 3,028.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JCPB traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.58. 595,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.76. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2049 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

