Quent Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Middleby by 1,246.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Middleby by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Middleby by 620.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 98.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Middleby Price Performance

MIDD stock traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $134.48. The company had a trading volume of 413,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 488,281. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.75 and its 200 day moving average is $136.12. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.58. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $109.59 and a 1 year high of $161.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.08. Middleby had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $991.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MIDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Middleby from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of Middleby in a report on Friday, September 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Middleby from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Middleby in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Middleby has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

Middleby Profile

(Free Report)

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

Read More

