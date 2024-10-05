Quent Capital LLC Sells 451 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 54,800.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 1,309.1% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 0.6 %

BERY stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.60. The stock had a trading volume of 564,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.93. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Berry Global Group Profile

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.