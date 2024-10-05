Quent Capital LLC Sells 451 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Quent Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Berry Global Group by 54,800.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its stake in Berry Global Group by 1,309.1% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Berry Global Group in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.82.
BERY stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.60. The stock had a trading volume of 564,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.93. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.92 and a 1-year high of $69.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.
Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.13%.
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.
