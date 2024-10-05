Quent Capital LLC Has $783,000 Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Czech National Bank grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.8% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 80,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,968,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,283,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PNC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of PNC stock traded up $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.26. 1,103,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,864,656. The stock has a market cap of $72.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $187.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.14 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.74, for a total value of $228,205.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,007,941.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,151,670.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.74, for a total value of $228,205.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,007,941.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,824 shares of company stock valued at $4,580,223. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.