iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Holdings Lowered by Corrigan Financial Inc.

Corrigan Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF accounts for 0.9% of Corrigan Financial Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Corrigan Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Waterloo Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $4,471,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IWB traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $314.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 824,799. The company has a 50 day moving average of $303.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.14. The firm has a market cap of $38.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $224.41 and a 1-year high of $314.80.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

