Quent Capital LLC Sells 79 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Quent Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 198.4% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 35,588 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 636,225 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $156,270,000 after acquiring an additional 121,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $267.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Daiwa America cut Union Pacific from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the sale, the president now owns 64,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,787.55. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $238.86. 2,137,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,288,305. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $199.33 and a 12 month high of $258.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $145.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 42.62%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.15%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

