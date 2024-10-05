Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK) Stock Position Reduced by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

MGK stock traded up $3.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $321.08. The company had a trading volume of 222,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,458. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.25 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $310.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.73. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $218.10 and a fifty-two week high of $330.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

