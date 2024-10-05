Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Pandora A/S stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $38.93. 2,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,577. Pandora A/S has a 52 week low of $27.70 and a 52 week high of $44.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $977.04 million for the quarter.

Pandora A/S engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of hand-finished and contemporary jewelry. The company operates in two segments, Core and Fuel With More. It offers charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants. The company sells its products through physical stores, online stores, and wholesale and third-party distribution in Denmark, the United States, China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Mexico, and internationally.

