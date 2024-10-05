Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 704,172 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 317,358 shares.The stock last traded at $19.19 and had previously closed at $19.32.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

Institutional Trading of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF ( NYSEARCA:IVOL Free Report ) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

