Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 704,172 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 317,358 shares.The stock last traded at $19.19 and had previously closed at $19.32.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.88.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This is a positive change from Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.
The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.
