BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 143774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks on the Way to Bigger and Better Days
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/30 – 10/4
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Top Streaming Companies: Who’s Winning the Battle?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.