BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund (NYSE:MQY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.26, with a volume of 143774 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.22.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.36.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MQY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 132,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 25.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

