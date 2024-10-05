The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) to Strong-Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

Keppel Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPELY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.62. 352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,940. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.91. Keppel has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Keppel Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.2243 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th.

Keppel Company Profile

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

